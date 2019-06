Russian TV journalist, host of TV Center channel’s Pravo Golosa show Roman Babayan has become the editor-in-chief of Govorit Moskva radio station, Babayan reported to TASS Monday.

The former editor-in-chief of the radio station was Sergey Dorenko, who had been serving since 2014 and died on May 9, 2019.

The radio station’s general director Vladimir Mamontov confirmed the news about the appointment of Roman Babayan.