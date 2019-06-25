Armenian MFA: Azerbaijani Foreign Minister spreads disinformation

Statements of the Azerbaijani FM are not true, said spokeswoman for the Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan, commenting on the latest statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov after the meeting of the FMs in Washington.

According to her, such an approach is destructive and devalues the seriousness of the peace process.

“As we noted before the Washington meeting, issues over smoothing the situation created recently amid the actions of the Azerbaijani side were discussed during the meeting. The Co-Chairs called for immediate steps to restore a peace-promoting atmosphere and ensure respect for the truce, and made clear proposals on humanitarian issues and risk reduction,” she said. “The disinformation spread by the Azerbaijani side outside this framework leads to the conclusion that Azerbaijan does not intend to fulfill these calls and proposals of the co-chairs. Moreover, the claim that negotiations can successfully develop in conditions of a systematic violation of the ceasefire regime causes serious damage to efforts towards settlement and disrupts the peace process.”