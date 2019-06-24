Azerbaijani FM on meeting with Armenian counterpart in Washington

The positive factor of the meeting in Washington was that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs had officially submitted the documents for consideration again. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov declared as he commented on his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Washington, reports 1news.az.

According to him, the issue of ensuring stability on the line of contact was raised during the meeting.

“My argument is that there were serious negotiations even in the period when there was tension on the line of contact,” Mammadyarov said, stating that activities are being carried out on the basis of the statement that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued on March 9, 2019.

According to Mammadyarov, the main negotiations will begin only after the “withdrawal of Armenian troops”.

Moreover, Mammadyarov stated that Azerbaijan supports “substantive negotiations” and that “Azerbaijan will consider the proposals of the Co-Chairs over the next two to three months”.

“The Armenian party always raises the issue of status and security, and this issue was also discussed in Washington. As far as security and the possibility of deployment of international peacekeeping forces are concerned, the Co-Chairs need to clarify their proposals. The Co-Chairs say they need to work on those issues,” Azerbaijan’s foreign minister added.