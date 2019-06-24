News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.15
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
June 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
477.81
EUR
544.32
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.15
Show news feed
Azerbaijani FM on meeting with Armenian counterpart in Washington
Azerbaijani FM on meeting with Armenian counterpart in Washington
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The positive factor of the meeting in Washington was that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs had officially submitted the documents for consideration again. This is what Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov declared as he commented on his meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan in Washington, reports 1news.az.

According to him, the issue of ensuring stability on the line of contact was raised during the meeting.

“My argument is that there were serious negotiations even in the period when there was tension on the line of contact,” Mammadyarov said, stating that activities are being carried out on the basis of the statement that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issued on March 9, 2019.

According to Mammadyarov, the main negotiations will begin only after the “withdrawal of Armenian troops”.

Moreover, Mammadyarov stated that Azerbaijan supports “substantive negotiations” and that “Azerbaijan will consider the proposals of the Co-Chairs over the next two to three months”.

“The Armenian party always raises the issue of status and security, and this issue was also discussed in Washington. As far as security and the possibility of deployment of international peacekeeping forces are concerned, the Co-Chairs need to clarify their proposals. The Co-Chairs say they need to work on those issues,” Azerbaijan’s foreign minister added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Statement by Armenia FM at 41st session of UN Human Rights Council
Nagorno-Karabakh deserves recognition of its efforts to protect and promote human rights...
 Armenian Republican Party Spokesman on Turkey-Azerbaijan military exercises, foreign agents
Sharmazanov also touched upon the statement that Prime Minister of Armenia...
 OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan border
The Artsakh authorities have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE mission members…
 Karabakh Defense Army does considerable work to strengthen frontline (PHOTOS)
The NEWS.am crew visited an Artsakh military outpost…
 Armenia FM on meeting with Elmar Mammadyarov
One very important aspect we have to deal with is that...
 Karabakh MOD dismisses Azerbaijan media “reports”
The Artsakh Defense Army divisions have fired no shots in recent days…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos