Over 120 people detained in Italy on charges of mafia activities
Over 120 people detained in Italy on charges of mafia activities
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Over 120 people were arrested on Wednesday in various regions of Italy on charges of involvement in the activities of the powerful criminal organization Camorra, based in the southern Italian region of Campania, representatives of the Naples Prosecutor's Office told reporters.

A large-scale operation to combat organized crime at dawn was carried out by officers of the Carabinieri special forces.

The arrested gangsters are accused of involvement in mafia activities, drug smuggling, racketeering, money laundering.
