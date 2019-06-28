News
Iran warns European trio: Tehran's next steps will be more decisive
Iran warns European trio: Tehran's next steps will be more decisive
Region:Iran
Theme: Politics

The EU special financial mechanism for trade with Iran (INSTEX) must meet the needs of Iran, otherwise Tehran’s next steps will be more decisive, said the official representative of the Iranian MFA Abbas Mousavi.

“The implementation of the EU's trade mechanism has been delayed due to some lack of commitments," Mehr News reported quoting Mousavi.

"After Iran set an ultimatum for the European signatories of the JCPOA, they began some steps to expedite the implementation of INSTEX, but the steps are not enough for us, because the way of its implementation and its timeframe is important to us," Mousavi added.

Speaking about the upcoming meeting in Vienna of the ministers of foreign countries that signed the deal Mousavi noted, Iran wants the European countries to take practical steps and fulfill their obligations. Iran’s next steps with respect to a nuclear deal depend on practical measures by European countries, Mousavi noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
