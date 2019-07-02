News
Trump says he would leave intelligence forces in Afghanistan
Trump says he would leave intelligence forces in Afghanistan
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The United States will reduce the number of its troops in Afghanistan, but they will leave intelligence units there, said US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox News.

"I would leave very strong intelligence there,” The Hill reported quoting Trump. 

Since 2001, the US and its allies have been conducting an operation in Afghanistan against the Taliban and other groups. This military campaign was the longest in the history of the US armed forces. In 2018, the administration of President Donald Trump presented a new strategy for action in South Asia, which includes more active participation of the countries of the region in resolving the conflict in Afghanistan. In addition, the US began direct talks with the radical Taliban movement. A Taliban spokesman, Muhammad Sohail Shaheen, told reporters in late May that the Taliban expected the US to announce the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan at the next round of talks.

According to the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, the new inter-Afghan meeting will be held in Doha on July 7-8 with the mediation of Germany and Qatar.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
