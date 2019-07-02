Lavrov: Russia urges Iran to comply with key provisions of deal with IAEA

Russia urges Iran to show restraint around the nuclear transaction situation and to observe key provisions of the safeguards deal with the Iranian nuclear deal, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

“We urge our Iranian colleagues to show restraint to comply with key provisions of the safeguards agreement with the IAEA and the provisions of the additional protocol to this agreement,” TASS reported referrimg to Lavrov. “We still call upon our European colleagues to fulfill their promises, obligations, to make the mechanism [financial calculations INSTEX] created by them become truly effective, ensuring the rights that Iran belongs in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution in the field of trade and economic connections.”