FM on Armenia's approach to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict resolution

Armenia’s approach consists of three fundamental directions (the substance of the negotiations, the environment in which the negotiations are taking place and the issue of full involvement and participation of Nagorno-Karabakh as the subject in this process). This is what Armenia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan told journalists in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) as he touched upon the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“As far as Nagorno-Karabakh’s full participation is concerned, this is one of the very important, practical and pragmatic issues for us because Nagorno-Karabakh is the subject in this process.

As for the environment, it is very important for us to understand that there can’t be a situation where there are shootings and negotiations at the same time. We don’t believe in this. We have stated several times that the parties — Armenia and Artsakh — have sufficient potential to protect themselves and that there can’t be threats.

The same goes for the environment in which the process is unfolding, including in the context of human contacts. There can’t be hatred, rhetoric of hatred, Armenophobia and the assumption that it will be possible to move forward in the peace process amid that.

Finally, as far as substance is concerned, for us, this concerns the people of Artsakh, the existential and physical security of the 150,000 citizens of Artsakh. Yesterday we had an opportunity to talk about the fact that this is an issue of concern for all Armenians because this is a matter of preservation and protection of the identity of all Armenians, and the status of Nagorno-Karabakh arises from this.

During every negotiation, in those parameters, we form the scope in which we need to enshrine and advance that which is primary for us. These are absolutely primary issues in Armenia’s approach,” the minister emphasized.