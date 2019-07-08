Armenian PM, representative of Temasek Holdings Singapore fund discuss cooperation in IT

The official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Singapore continues. The Head of Government met on Monday with representatives of the Temasek Holdings fund, led by the co-director of the investment group Nagi Hamiyeh, Armenian Government’s press service reported.
During the meeting, Pashinyan noted that the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers is interested in discussing the possibilities of cooperation with the Temasek Holdings fund, taking into account its effective activities in a number of sectors of the economy, including high technology.
He noted that the technology sector is one of the priorities of the Armenian government, since the goal of our country is to build a technological economy, the driving force of which should be the IT sphere.
The PM noted that since the Soviet times the engineering system in Armenia was quite developed, and now companies that have developed their activities in the engineering field are successfully operating in the country. Pashinyan informed that over the past 7 years, the IT sector in Armenia has grown five times. He presented the steps taken by the Cabinet to combat monopolies and corruption, while adding that institutional reforms are being implemented in a number of areas.
We invite you to get acquainted with the technological capabilities and activities of Armenian companies, the Prime Minister added.