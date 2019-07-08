News
News
Germany hopes to return Iran to full commitment of nuclear deal
Germany hopes to return Iran to full commitment of nuclear deal
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Germany hopes Iran will return to the implementation of the Iranian deal, the representative of the German Foreign Ministry Rainer Breul told reporters.

According to him, they will continue to work on INSTEX, RIA Novosti reported.

Iran on Sunday announced the second stage of reduction of its obligations under the nuclear deal due to the fact that the countries of the deal were not able  to fulfill the requirements of Tehran in terms of the country's economic interests within 60 days. Tehran said it is beginning the process of enriching uranium above the level of 3.67% envisaged by the nuclear deal.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
