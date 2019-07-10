Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer appeals to Armenian Ombudsman

The lawyer of the second president, Robert Kocharyan, Hayk Alumyan appealed to the Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan in connection with the gross violation of the rights of his client.

“We ask the ombudsman to immediately intervene, since an open and gross violation of Robert Kocharyan’s rights is taking place,” the lawyer told reporters on Wednesday.

Lawyer appealed to Tatoyan as the petition for release on bail submitted by the lawyers to the court of first instance was not considered for 13 days. The court of first instance noted it cannot consider the petition before the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal, in turn, says that it cannot transfer the materials to the court of first instance before the appeal period has passed.

According to the lawyer, the Ombudsman is very attentive to the violation of the rights of those arrested.

He recalled that it is not the first time lawyers have been drawing the attention of the ombudsman to violations in this case.