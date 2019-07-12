News
Friday
July 12
News
Friday
July 12
Armenian parliamentary delegation to visit US
Armenian parliamentary delegation to visit US
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenian parliament’s standing committee on foreign affairs is developing quite constructive and positive cooperation with representatives of the parliamentary opposition, committee chairman Ruben Rubinyan representing ruling My Step alliance told reporters.

At the same time, he noted that the delegations headed by the Speaker of the National Assembly visited Russia, Germany, Sweden, Cyprus, and they will also visit the United States in the near future.

 “Parliamentary and governmental delegations from different countries visited Armenia. In turn, the focus of the Armenian delegations was on the Karabakh settlement and recognition of the Armenian Genocide,” Rubinyan added.

He also noted that the Armenian delegation represented by the standing committee held a joint meeting with the relevant commission of Russia’s Federal Assembly, adding that the next meeting will be held in Yerevan this year.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
