PM: No sign of “foreign DNA” in Armenia revolution
PM: No sign of “foreign DNA” in Armenia revolution
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


During the revolution, the situation for the authorities became uncontrollable and a breakthrough came when it turned out that schoolchildren took to the street and wanted to do a revolution. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday said this during his visit to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) charitable foundation’s SMART center in Lori Province.

“We live in Armenia where the most important concepts are family, child, home,” he added. “And it turned out [that] entire Armenia stands along the ranks of the revolution.

“Some [people] link the revolution to you don’t know what things (...). [But] I say this is a genuine Armenian revolution at the genetic level; there is not even a sign of a ‘foreign DNA’ here. The only ‘foreign’ thing that happened in our revolution is the iPhone and the Facebook.

“This has been a purely Armenian revolution based on traditional Armenian values, but a 21st-century character was transmitted to those values.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
