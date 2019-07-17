News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.74
EUR
535.47
RUB
7.6
ME-USD
0.17
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed
Newspaper: Armenia’s receiving of money from EU is delayed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The process of transitional justice and, in general, the process of reforms in the judiciary of Armenia is considerably slowing down, according to Past (Fact) newspaper.

“The Venice Commission also had noted about this.

“According to Past’s information, one of the reasons for the delay is financial.

“It is apparent that major financial means are needed to implement those quite profound and resource-exhausting processes, which [the financial means] is a serious problem at the present phase for the [Armenian] state.

“The newspaper has already touched upon the information that the authorities have a monetary expectation from the EU to implement the abovementioned processes; it was even said that some loan resources might be included. A few days ago, the newspaper has learned that some problems have arisen in connection with the allocation of that expected financial assistance, and [that] the providing of the money is delayed for yet unknown reasons,” Past wrote.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Parliamentary committee for Four-Day Artsakh War investigation on documents to be examined
The chairman of the Committee stated that there is no need to...
 Official: Armenia Social Security Service deputy head dismissed
By the order of Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia...
 Armenia PM appoints Deputy Minister of Environment
Upon the decision of Prime Minister of...
 Interdepartmental Committee on Development of Armenian National Security Strategy created
By the decision of Armenian Prime Minister, the establishment of an interdepartmental committee on the development of national security strategy...
 Newspaper: Why has Armenia ex-ruling party activist gone to US?
Simultaneous to the US visits by the FM, the deputy PM, and the Parliament speaker…
 Armenia President, PM discuss country's development
The sides discussed current issues regarding country development programs…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos