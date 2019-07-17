US Congress condemns Trump for attacking four Democrats

The House of Representatives of the US Congress adopted a symbolic resolution condemning President Donald Trump for attacks on four non-white Democrats, whom he offered to leave where they allegedly came from, BBC reported.
The non-binding resolution was largely due to the votes of a democratic majority in the House of Representatives. Only four Republicans, contrary to the party line and the direct appeals of their president, joined the Democrats.
In a document adopted by 240 votes to 187, Trump denounced the racist remarks that legitimize growing fear and hatred of new Americans and people of non-white skin color.
The president has tweeted: "I don't have a Racist bone in my body!"
The scandal began with Trump's tweets, which everyone in the United States perceived as directed against a group of four young democrats who first elected to Congress in November last year: Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib. Trump tweeted that they hated America, and they themselves came from crumbling countries and advised them to return to their homeland. They are all US citizens, and of all four, only Ilhan Omar was born in another country - in Somalia but has lived in the US since childhood.