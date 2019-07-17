News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.45
EUR
534.43
RUB
7.58
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum
Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan signed today a number of laws, particularly the following laws on making supplements and amendments to the Civil Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on making supplements and amendments to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On state registration of rights over property”, on making a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On notary public”, on making supplements to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On state duty”, on making supplements and an amendment to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On urban development”, on making a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On bankruptcy”, on making supplements to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On compulsory enforcement of judicial acts”, on making an amendment and a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On local self-governance”, on making an amendment and a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On local duties and fees”, “On seismic protection”, “On legal regime of state of emergency”, “On the 2019-2022 Program for Privatization of State Property”, “On referendum” and on making amendments to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On social guarantees for persons having held state offices”.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President, Armenia Security Council chief discuss cooperation
Secretary of the Artsakh Security Council also attended the talk…
 Powers of Artsakh Attorney General completed ahead of schedule
The powers of the Prosecutor General Artur Mosiyan were completed ahead of schedule…
Karabakh President visits residential district construction site in Stepanakert
The President was accompanied by...
 Karabakh President visits central stadium of Stepanakert
The head of state underscored the...
 Karabakh Parliament discusses draft Electoral Code with extra-parliamentary forces
The parliamentary speaker also noted that the National Assembly had...
 Karabakh President confers Major-General rank to Jalal Harutyunyan
By the decree of President of the Republic of Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos