Karabakh President signs 14 laws, including law on referendum

President of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic) Bako Sahakyan signed today a number of laws, particularly the following laws on making supplements and amendments to the Civil Code of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic, on making supplements and amendments to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On state registration of rights over property”, on making a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On notary public”, on making supplements to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On state duty”, on making supplements and an amendment to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On urban development”, on making a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On bankruptcy”, on making supplements to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On compulsory enforcement of judicial acts”, on making an amendment and a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On local self-governance”, on making an amendment and a supplement to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On local duties and fees”, “On seismic protection”, “On legal regime of state of emergency”, “On the 2019-2022 Program for Privatization of State Property”, “On referendum” and on making amendments to the Law of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic “On social guarantees for persons having held state offices”.