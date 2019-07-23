News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.13
EUR
532.17
RUB
7.54
ME-USD
0.16
Show news feed
Armenia MOD Spokesperson on talks with Azerbaijan, blackmail threats
Armenia MOD Spokesperson on talks with Azerbaijan, blackmail threats
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

It is clear that at least in the past 1-1.5 years, not counting certain short-term escalations that can’t be considered classic escalations because there have been more serious escalations, the situation on the border is mainly stable. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan declared during a discussion entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center today, adding that diplomats can more specifically say whether this was an agreement between the heads of both states or clarification of a balance of forces.

“Despite this, we see intensification or a presentation of the joint military drills of the armed forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan. So, the situation is relatively calm, but there is also preparation for military operations,” Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh also continue their activities, that is, military drills, obtainment of weapons and ammunition, increase in the level of combat readiness, etc.

“Nobody can talk to us with a blackmail threat, saying they will kill us, if we don’t negotiate, or they will unleash a war, if we don’t make concessions. We say if we are negotiating, let us negotiate. If we have to open fire, we will open fire more quickly and better. We support negotiations.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA Spokesperson on OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs' recommendations
Anna Naghdalyan reminded that the five-party meeting in...
 Armenia MOD Spokesperson: MOD has raised issue of being first to attack
When asked about the response, the Spokesperson said...
 Armenia MFA Spokesperson on direct result of agreement in Dushanbe
Naghdalyan stated that Armenia will never refuse to...
 Armenia MFA Spokesperson on government's position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
According to her, the security of Artsakh and the status...
 Świtalski: No military solution to Karabakh conflict
As per the envoy of the EU, the latter’s position on the settlement of this conflict has not changed…
 Armenia PM on solution to Nagorno-Karabakh issue, casualties
The “hotline” between Yerevan and Baku is operating, but this...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos