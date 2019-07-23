Armenia MOD Spokesperson on talks with Azerbaijan, blackmail threats

It is clear that at least in the past 1-1.5 years, not counting certain short-term escalations that can’t be considered classic escalations because there have been more serious escalations, the situation on the border is mainly stable. This is what Spokesperson of the Minister of Defense of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan declared during a discussion entitled “Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: Recent Trends” at Orbeli Center today, adding that diplomats can more specifically say whether this was an agreement between the heads of both states or clarification of a balance of forces.

“Despite this, we see intensification or a presentation of the joint military drills of the armed forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan. So, the situation is relatively calm, but there is also preparation for military operations,” Hovhannisyan said.

According to him, the armed forces of Armenia and Artsakh also continue their activities, that is, military drills, obtainment of weapons and ammunition, increase in the level of combat readiness, etc.

“Nobody can talk to us with a blackmail threat, saying they will kill us, if we don’t negotiate, or they will unleash a war, if we don’t make concessions. We say if we are negotiating, let us negotiate. If we have to open fire, we will open fire more quickly and better. We support negotiations.”