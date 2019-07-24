News
Mayor of Etchmiadzin: Political will crucial in fight against corruption
Mayor of Etchmiadzin: Political will crucial in fight against corruption
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Political will is crucial in the fight against corruption. This is what Mayor of Etchmiadzin Diana Gasparyan said today during a conference entitled “Introduction of Mechanisms for the Prevention of Corruption within Local Self-Government Bodies: International Practice and Future Development”.

According to her, there won’t be any success so long as the corrupt mindset hasn’t changed at the level of local self-government bodies and the central government bodies.

The mayor also said there is a need for not only a change of atmosphere and political will, but also legislative amendments and the introduction of an electronic system of governance. She assured that the Municipality of Etchmiadzin is raising the level of accountability.

“In addition, we believe it is necessary to relieve the municipality of small problems and focus on the development of a general policy,” Diana Gasparyan said.
