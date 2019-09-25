News
Armenia PM, wife visit New York's Columbia University
Armenia PM, wife visit New York's Columbia University
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

During the working visit to New York, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his wife, Anna Hakobyan paid a visit to Columbia University and had a meeting with the president and students of the University.

At the entrance to the University, the Prime Minister was greeted by President of Columbia University Lee Bolinger, who presented the University’s activities and educational programs. The Prime Minister and Mrs. Anna Hakobyan also took a photo with the nearly 25 Armenian students of the University.

Afterwards, the Prime Minister of Armenia had a meeting with the students and professors in the Large Auditorium of Columbia University.
This text available in   Հայերեն
