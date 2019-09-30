News
Monday
September 30
News
Monday
September 30
Armenia president moves from civil hospital to Yerevan penitentiary
Armenia president moves from civil hospital to Yerevan penitentiary
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The second president of Armenia Robert Kocharyan has been moved to Yerevan Kentron penitentiary after undergoing medical examination at Izmirlian medical center, Nona Navikyan, Head of the Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Justice's Criminal Executive Department told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

As reported earlier, Robert Kocharyan was examined at Izmirlian Medical Center today.

Robert Kocharyan is accused of overthrowing the constitutional order in the March 1 case and receiving particularly large bribes.

The case of Robert Kocharyan and other former officials is currently pending in the Yerevan Court of First Instance in the trial of Judge Anna Danibekyan.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
