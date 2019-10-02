News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.01
EUR
518.52
RUB
7.32
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Tsarukyan: We will not participate in voting on termination of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers
Tsarukyan: We will not participate in voting on termination of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Prosperous Armenia Party has decided that it will not take part in the vote on the draft to suspend CC member Hrayr Tovmasyan's powers, party’s leader Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters at the Armenian parliament.

According to him, they do not want something that is not legally proven.

“Besides, I want to tell everyone that it is not the decision of the National Assembly that Hrayr Tovmasyan should stay or resign, whether he is the CC President or not. The decision is made by the Constitutional Court. That is why we decided not to participate in that vote,” he said.

Asked if they see any political persecution against Hrayr Tovmasyan, Tsarukyan responded: "We see nothing."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tsarukyan: We often meet with Mr. Pashinyan, but not for political issues
"We meet with Mr. Pashinyan frequently, but we discuss issues related to major investments…
 Heritage Party leader on Vanetsyan-Pashinyan debate
Raffi Hovannisian says he sees progress at the...
 Armenia villagers clash with one another
The acting mayor of Norashen is among those detained…
 Armenia parliament kicks off regular sessions
Terminating Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers as a Constitutional Court member is also on the agenda…
 Newspaper: Armenia delegation to cut PACE business trip short
The deputy chief of the National Assembly staff confirmed the news…
 Newspaper: Armenia parliament majority faction member to lose PACE seat
Russia has clearly demanded from Armenia that Igityan should leave the Armenian National Assembly delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos