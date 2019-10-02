Tsarukyan: We will not participate in voting on termination of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

The Prosperous Armenia Party has decided that it will not take part in the vote on the draft to suspend CC member Hrayr Tovmasyan's powers, party’s leader Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters at the Armenian parliament.
According to him, they do not want something that is not legally proven.
“Besides, I want to tell everyone that it is not the decision of the National Assembly that Hrayr Tovmasyan should stay or resign, whether he is the CC President or not. The decision is made by the Constitutional Court. That is why we decided not to participate in that vote,” he said.
Asked if they see any political persecution against Hrayr Tovmasyan, Tsarukyan responded: "We see nothing."