Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani side reports of “sabotage”

The Armenian Defense Ministry has denied the reports of the Azerbaijani side about the "sabotage".
Commenting on the message of the Azerbaijani border service spread by the Azerbaijani media, the Defense Ministry spokesperson, Artsrun Hovhannisyan, said it is a disinformation.
According to him, it was mentioned that the frontier combat posts of Azerbaijan were repeatedly fired from a large-caliber gun from the Armenian Armed Forces and it is an additional evidence of the absurdity of this information.