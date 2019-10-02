Armenia MPs’ salaries will not rise

Armenia Central Bank head receives EEC member

Contract soldier injured at Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Russia national, 41, attempts to commit suicide in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor

Khamenei says Iran will continue to reduce nuclear obligations

Rouhani says why he did not agree for talks with Trump

Parliament majority head: Prosperous Armenia faction not expressing position is incomprehensible to us

Serious incident occurs on Azerbaijan-Iran border leaving 3 killed

Spokesperson for Russian president confirms meeting between Vladimir Putin and Bella Kocharyan

Reparations expert calls for passage of Armenian Genocide Resolution in Capitol Hill speech

Armenia’s Davtyan attends meetings of CIS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries’ attorneys general

Seven important facts about charges against Armenia ex-Finance Minister

Pallone in Artsakh: I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation

Ardshinbank named Armenia's safest bank of year by Global Finance

Armenia MP calls on Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to visit Karabakh

Yerevan municipality transfer AMD 160 million to Sanitek

Head of Robert Kocharyan’s office confirms information on Vladimir Putin and Bella Kocharyan’s meeting

Armenian ambassador discusses military cooperation with Georgian Defense Minister

Armenia territorial administration and infrastructure minister to attend conference in Moscow

Artsakh: Frank Pallone's working visit continues, he visits The HALO Trust

Prosperous Armenia Party leader: President of Belarus is my friend

Protest in front of Investigative Committee with demand for fair investigation over Lieutenant Colonel beating case

China's birthday celebrated in more than 40 languages

Armenia parliament approves final addenda to law on compensation for damages caused to soldiers’ life during defense

Armenian Defense Ministry denies Azerbaijani side reports of “sabotage”

PM says his talks with Russia’s Putin at airport will give new impetus to Armenia-Russia relations

‘6060 Miles to Yerevan’ street sign in Chicago’s center

Yerevan among most popular CIS cities for autumn trips

Tsarukyan: We often meet with Mr. Pashinyan, but not for political issues

Tsarukyan: We will not participate in voting on termination of Hrayr Tovmasyan’s powers

Avinyan: Singapore track-record can be instructive for Armenia

My Step: Betting companies will work as usual until November 2020

Georgian composer Giya Kancheli dies

World oil prices rising

Newspaper: Russia’s Putin meets with Armenia ex-First Lady Bella Kocharyan in Yerevan

Frank Pallone: Artsakh is established, democratic state

Armenia PM: I had another 1.5-hour meeting with Russian president at Zvartnots airport

Armenia PM, Russia President discuss wide range of issues of bilateral interest

EEC industry minister: EEU needs to work on establishing a transnational company

Tigran Sargsyan: EAEU observing radical turn of events in transport logistics

Armenia PM: I had a brilliant conversation with the Russian President

Armenian priest's car robbed, large amount of money plundered

Turkey to create buffer zone in Syria on its own

Pyongyang, Washington to restart talks

Suren Papikyan sees Iran President off at Zvartnots International Airport (PHOTO)

Tigran Sargsyan: Eurasian Union inferior to our competitors in terms of transport and logistic value

Armenian PM meets Putin

all.me: Introduction of new payment systems might increase trade efficiency (PHOTO)

all.me ready to assist in increasing transit potential of Eurasian Economic Union (PHOTO)

Concept paper for common financial market approved during Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session

Rouhani refuses to hold phone talks with Trump, in spite of Macron's efforts

President of Russia's Union of Armenians concerned about loss of Armenian identity

Putin, Rouhani discuss Hormuz Initiative

Union of Armenians of Russia President: Armenia is passive

Ex-official files crime report against Armenia Prosecutor General

EEU member states leaders, Iranian and Moldovan presidents at TUMO (PHOTOS)

Participants of “Transit potential of the Eurasian continent” forum adopt declaration

Kocharyan's lawyer: Court of Appeal avoids justice

Adam Schiff: Armenia is deepening and strengthening its global ties under Pashinyan’s leadership

Yerevan hosts Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting, Singapore - EEU deal signed, 01.10.19 digest

Criminal Court of Appeal dismisses complaint of Serzh Sargsyan’s nephews

Artsakh President meets Congressman Frank Pallone

Final session of “Transit Potential of the Eurasian Continent” forum kicks off in Yerevan

Tigran Sargsyan: We are expanding Eurasian Economic Union essence

Armenian PM Pashinyan shares new selfie

Putin, Rouhani holding meeting in Yerevan

Armenian Environmental Front member presents Amulsar issue to European Parliament delegates

PM: We attach great importance to the formation of common Eurasian Union gas market

Armenia finance minister meets with Singaporean senior official

Armenian official, ADB discuss joint agriculture programs

Bezos again tops list of richest people in US according to Forbes

Member of ruling bloc declares war on sexism in Armenia

Lee Hsien Loong: Singapore finds its soulmate in Eurasian Union

PM: Development of Iran-EEU relations will contribute to development of Armenian-Iran relations

Supreme Eurasian Economic Council next meeting to be held in St. Petersburg

Armenia, Singapore sign investment and trade agreement

Kazakh President: Kazakh exports with Eurasian Union member states decreased by over 6%

Sooronbay Jeenbekov: It is necessary to take measures to remove obstacles in Eurasian Union market

Dodon: Moldova hopes to start talks between Eurasian Union, EU to create large free trade zone

Putin: Agreements will come into force on formation of single Eurasian Union electricity market

Armenian MP: Vahe Grigoryan closely linked to political majority

Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chair Frank Pallone Jr. arrives in Artsakh

Strategic military exercises continue in Karabakh

Putin: Eurasian Union expands geographical scope of cooperation and holds talks with 13 countries

China’s president reviews armed forces on National Day

Rouhani: US carries out economic terrorism

Incident occurs during Putin’s Armenia visit

Free trade deal signed between Eurasian Economic Union, Singapore

Advisor to Russian President: Eurasian Economic Union has gained great potential for trust

Armenian delegates to PACE take selfie with France President (PHOTO)

Lukashenko: Political solution needed to eliminate barriers in Eurasian Economic Union

Minister: Armenia to engage Singaporean experts in implementation of educational reforms

Heritage Party leader on Vanetsyan-Pashinyan debate

Official: It is planned to optimize the staff of regional administrations

Dollar slightly up in Armenia

PM: Armenia makes feasible contribution to Eurasian Economic Union development

Rally supporting EEU Supreme Council: ‘Grant-eaters’ will not worsen Armenian-Russian relations

Armenian minister receives French Ambassador

Number of experts of Armenian parliamentary factions may increase

Armenia Constitutional Court chief judge godson remanded in custody