CNN’s Richard Quest is in Armenia for WCIT 2019

CNN business correspondent Richard Quest will not make a report on Armenia, but he always looks for ideas when traveling to a new country.
Quest, who has arrived in Yerevan for WCIT 2019, said this is his first trip to Armenia where he is a keynote speaker during the forum.
“I’ m just talking, I am for the conference here. But when you go to some country you always look for ideas what will you do the next time,” he told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
WCIT 2019 will be held in Yerevan on October 6-9, 2019. The Congress is hosted by Armenia with the support and under the high patronage of the Government of the Republic of Armenia. The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) was established by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA). Its main organizing body is the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE).