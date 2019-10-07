Yonne Chiu: Countries who make decision to commit to ICT development benefit greatly to their decision, such as Armenia

It is proven that this countries who make a decision to commit to ICT development benefit greatly to their decision, such as Armenia, World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Chair Yvonne Chiu said at the opening of the WCIT 2019 hosted by Yerevan.
According to her, information and communication technology impact all aspects of human life, and key sectors are communication, education, manufacture, health care, transportation environment.
“We know that it is proven that this countries who make a decision to commit to ICT development benefit greatly to their decision, such as Armenia,” she noted.
This congress is aimed at expanding the use of ICT, she said adding that this is going to be the best congress ever.
“Shnorhakalutyun (Thank you - ed.),” she said in Armenian concluding her speech.