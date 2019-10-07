Yonne Chiu: I can see Silicon Valley here in Armenia, but power of decentralization is great idea

WITSA is an association of 83 countries around the world, and we have WCIT right now every year, since 2017, 2018 and 2019. Before it was very two years, WITSA President Yonne Chiu said in an interview to Armenian News - NEWS.am on Monday.
Touching upon the organization level of the event, she said: “Yes, really good, beginning from last night, oh, I don’t believe it, that music was so grateful, and then your conductor, that Sergey, was great, you know, very, very good, so happy to see that that could be the opening for the music, for the art of music."
Asked did she have time to tour these sections, the pavilions, booths and everything she said: “I will go around a little bit, to see, you know, to say hello to them, yeah.
She also noted that “Armenia has a lot of talents.”
“And your management is so great, and I think for Armenia I can see the Silicon Valley here, but the power of decentralization is a great idea, and can be everywhere, is a center, it’s a good idea, even the business, management, everywhere, yes,” she added.