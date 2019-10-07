Gary Vaynerchuk: Around 20 executives asked me ‘what are you doing in Armenia?’

Any time a country throws an event like Olympics or World Cup, or a big conference like WCIT 2019 it brings an enormous amount of awareness, VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“Any time a country throws an event like Olympics or a World Cup, or a big conference of this nature it brings an enormous amount of awareness. I’ve had around 20 executives in the U.S. over last 24 hours email me or text me saying ‘hey, what are you doing in Armenia’, so I think it builds awareness,” he said.
Gary Vaynerchuk added that he would not be able to see much in Armenia, as he will spend too little time here.
“But, I have many friends from Armenia back home in the U.S.,” he said.
Asked whether he had tasted Armenian wine, Vaynerchuk said he tasted Armenian wine in the U.S. and added that it had a lot of potential.