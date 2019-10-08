News
Armenia deputy PM: Many have already declared our country new Silicon Valley
Armenia deputy PM: Many have already declared our country new Silicon Valley
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

A modern and dynamic startup culture has formed in Armenia, thanks to which many have already declared our country a new Silicon Valley. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan wrote about this on his Facebook page, referring to the IT potential and prospects of Armenia.

“I believe today [Monday] was really a historic day for Armenia,” he wrote, in particular. “For centuries, Armenians and Armenia have been at the forefront of innovations, scientific achievements, and creative approach. And the fact that we are holding the World Congress on Information Technology in [capital city] Yerevan under the high auspices of the [Armenian] government—# WCIT2019, which is one of the most prestigious events in this sector, means that our country is making a serious bid to take its rightful place among the world’s technologically advanced countries.

“Information and communication technologies have been declared a priority by us, and in recent years the average annual growth of the sector has been about 27-28 percent [in Armenia]. The government is making consistent efforts to provide the necessary conditions for the startup ecosystem and innovations, and I can say that a modern and dynamic startup culture has formed in Armenia, thanks to which many have already declared our country a new Silicon Valley.”
Հայերեն
