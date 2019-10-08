News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 08
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.52
EUR
522.98
RUB
7.34
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Gary Vaynerchuk at WCIT 2019: Communication has always dictated everything
Gary Vaynerchuk at WCIT 2019: Communication has always dictated everything
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations


Сommunication has always dictated everything, said VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk in his opening remarks at the WCIT 2019 in Yerevan.

Speaking about the content published in media platforms, he noted that every day people let their opportunity pass by as they do not understand the two core functionalities of what it takes to be successful: how to spend money in these platforms and how to understand whether do you have capabilities to produce contextual content at scale or not?

According to him, what works on Facebook as a video acts very different on YouTube and IG.

"I would argue if you have any ambition you must today be producing 20 to 100 pieces of content in a day,” he said adding that some people “put out the same piece of content across every platform, completely disrespecting the consumer and the way he or she wants to consume the platform and most importantly not taking advantage of the platform nuances.”

According to him, communication has always dictated everything.

“Coming from this part of the world and studied for a long time by whom and how the communication has changed absolutely everything, I find it very unlikely that this audience is confused by what I am saying,” he noted adding that when he said the same in America, it sometimes misses the mark.

This part of the world and many other parts that have gone trough massive changes completely predicated by communicators should be much more acute in understanding that it is only communication that is left in the end, he said. “You must be self aware of how you communicate and then you must find the ways to distribute that.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: Armenia government interested in Yandex company successful activities in country
The PM received the founder and CEO of this Russia-based enterprise …
 Ohanian: Learning chess is an amazing foundation for learning how to program
“It makes me smile when I see kids going to places like TUMO center…
 Armenia deputy PM: Many have already declared our country new Silicon Valley
Information and communication technologies have been declared a priority by us…
 WCIT 2019 continues in Yerevan (LIVE)
Over 2,500 from 70 countries are participating in this year’s Congress…
 Gary Vaynerchuk: Around 20 executives asked me ‘what are you doing in Armenia?’
Vaynerchuk added that he would not be able to see much in Armenia…
 Alexis Ohanian says he and Serena want to bring Olympia to Armenia
Ohanian explained that his wife has a very busy schedule. ..
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos