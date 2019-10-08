Mayilian presents Karabakh conflict to US Congress members

YEREVAN. – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic), Masis Mayilian, on Tuesday received US Congresswomen Jackie Speier and Judy Chu.
The Foreign Minister noted that the Artsakh authorities attach great importance to relations with the US at various levels, the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Mayilian lauded the efforts of the members of the Congress, especially of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, in support of the pacific settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, establishment and consolidation of stability in the region, as well as in contributing to the allocation of financial assistance to Artsakh by the US Government. In this context, the FM stressed the activities of Congresswomen Speier and Chu aimed at US recognition of Armenian Genocide and support for the Royce-Engel proposal related to the settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict, providing for the withdrawal of snipers from the Line of Contact between the armed forces, establishment of mechanisms for overseeing the ceasefire, and expansion of the OSCE monitoring mission at the conflict zone.
At the request of the guests, Masis Mayilian presented the main directions and priorities of the foreign policy of Artsakh, as well as the processes of international recognition of the Republic of Artsakh and pacific settlement of the Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict.
During the meeting, the sides touched upon the prospects for the further development of cooperation between the authorities of Artsakh and members of the US Congress.