Relatives of soldiers fallen since 1998 to also receive compensation
Relatives of soldiers fallen since 1998 to also receive compensation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The military insurance fund expands the circle of beneficiaries, the spokesperson for Armenian Defense Minister Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook.

According to Hovhannisyan, a meeting of the Fund was held today. During the meeting, it was decided to expand the circle of beneficiaries, from January 1, 2020, including in the circle of persons to whom compensation is paid, relatives of the victims from 1998 to this day.

Earlier, the fund’s action extended to cases since 2008.

“It is an extremely important decision for thousands of families,” Hovhannisyan noted.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
