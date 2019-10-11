News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.7
EUR
525.8
RUB
7.36
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Minister: Armenian Virtual Bridge will bring Armenia closer to objective of becoming regional technology hub
Minister: Armenian Virtual Bridge will bring Armenia closer to objective of becoming regional technology hub
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

The Minister of High-Technological Industry of Armenia, Hakob Arshakyan, attended the “Outline of Armenia-Diaspora Sustainable Economic Partnership” 4th Business Forum of the Armenian Trade Network, and delivered a report, entitled “New Armenia, New Opportunities.”

He touched upon the opportunities which the incumbent Armenian government enables for the development of the high-tech sector in the context of the new reality of Armenia, the programs aimed at the development of this sector, and the respective steps being taken.

The minister said that there are no “boundaries” when it comes to technology where value added is mainly the human mind and talent, and therefore Armenia can achieve tangible success in this sector.

In his report, Arshakyan presented several projects aimed at the development of high technology in Armenia.

Also, he spoke about Armenia’s potential to become a technology hub in the region. According to the minister, to this end, it is important to have a proper ecosystem. Arshakyan stressed that Armenia will become such a hub when it will be possible to make effective use of the Armenian Trade Network and the potential of the Armenian diaspora. In his words, one of the important projects being implemented for this objective is the Armenian Virtual Bridge which, as per the minister, will help bring Armenia closer to the objective of becoming a regional technology hub.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Göran Marby on local internet
Only half of the global population has access to...
 All villages of Armenia plan to be provided with fiber-optic communication lines
As part of the implementation of the Digital Armenia strategy, it is planned to provide fiber-optic communication lines to all villages in Armenia...
 Works begin in Armenia on introduction of 5G technologies
“A tender was also held and the MTS company that won it will ensure 4G + availability for the remaining 12%…
 President receives Presidents of IEEE Computer Society, Synopsys Armenia
The sides discussed the programs implemented in the spheres of information and high technologies in Armenia…
 Armenian specialists to present virtual unmanned vehicle testing system at NIDays
Diagnosing this system before it is installed in the car will save a lot of time…
 Unmanned electric vehicle created in Armenia
“This is an internal project, the car will transport employees and guests of the Engineering Town on its territory…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos