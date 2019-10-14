Venice commission on Istanbul convention and Armenian constitution, Armenian MFA briefing: 14.10.19

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenian-related top news as of 14.10.19:

· Armenian MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan had a briefing on Monday.

According to her, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will be in Yerevan today on Monday and tomorrow as part of a regional visit.

As she noted, they would also travel from Yerevan will go to Nagorno-Karabakh.

She also said that Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zakharieva will visit Armenia on October 28, while Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan will take part in the meeting of foreign ministers of the International Organization of Francophonie which will be held October 30-31 in Monaco.

Touching upon the relations with Georgia and Iran she said: “We view Georgia and Iran on the same plane and attach great importance to developing relations and dynamic dialogue with both neighbors.”

The FM spokesperson also offered condolences to Japan.

“We offer our condolences and support to Japan, the families and relatives of the victims. We wish speedy recovery to all the injured” she said.

She also touched upon the Syrian issue and said that the Armenian Embassy in Damascus and the Consulates General of Aleppo are working in emergency mode.

Asked to comment on whether the Armenian authorities are considering sending troops to Syria, Anna Naghdalyan noted: “Various options and scenarios for the development of events and how to help compatriots and how to help the peaceful Syrian population are being considered. But the scenario you have indicated is not among those considered.”

By the way, Jirair Reisian, an Armenian member of the Syrian parliament, told NEWS.am that in international politics, Armenia should play its practical role in the matter of Turkish invasion of Syria—and for the benefit of the Syrian people, the Syrian government.

· The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has accepted a request for an advisory opinion from the Constitutional Court (CC) of Armenia and has constituted a Grand Chamber of 17 judges to consider it.

The aforesaid request was submitted based on the appeals by Yerevan court of the first instance and second President Robert Kocharyan, and on the cases which the CC has accepted for consideration along the lines of the criminal case into the events that occurred in Yerevan in March 2008.

· The Venice Commission stated the provisions of the Istanbul Convention and Armenia’s Constitution.

According to the statement, "there are no provisions in the Istanbul Convention that could be said to “contradict” the Constitution of Armenia.”

“On the contrary, the main obligation of the Convention, to prevent and combat any form of violence against women and domestic violence, already follows from the Constitution and many other human rights treaties to which Armenia is a party,”

· The Armenian football team faced Friday Liechtenstein in Vaduz and the team of Armen Gyulbudaghyants missed the victory. The game ended 1-1.

Later, Armenian squad leaves from Friedrichshafen, Germany to Finland.

Thus, according to the current standings, Armenians are third with 10 points.

· Meanwhile, Russia's squad booked their ticket to the Euro 2020 final after defeating the Cyprus team 5-0 and secured second place in Group I with 21 points. The first team in this group was Belgium with eight victories.

· A 47-year-old pregnant woman has died at the maternity ward of a hospital in Yerevan.

The woman, who had become pregnant with two fetuses as a result of artificial insemination, had been diagnosed with mild preeclampsia.

During the cesarean section that was conducted during the 35th week of this woman’s pregnancy, she stopped breathing, and her blood pressure dropped.

Despite all efforts to save her life, this woman was pronounced dead 1.5 hours later