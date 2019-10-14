Armenian MFA: Issue of sending troops to Syria is not considered

The Armenian Embassy in Damascus and the Consulates General of Aleppo are working in emergency mode, Armenian MFA Anna Naghdalyan told reporters on Monday.

According to her, the embassy is in constant contact with Armenian community structures in northern Syria.

If compatriots express a desire to leave the district, they will be rendered all feasible assistance, she said adding that they quickly receive information.

According to reports, about three thousand Armenians are currently located in northern Syria. So far, there have been no clashes in the areas where the Armenian population lives, he said.

Asked to comment on whether the Armenian authorities are considering sending troops to Syria, Anna Naghdalyan noted: “Various options and scenarios for the development of events and how to help compatriots and how to help the peaceful Syrian population are being considered. But the scenario you have indicated is not among those considered. ”