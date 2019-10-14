News
Woman, 47, dies while giving birth at Yerevan hospital
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

YEREVAN. – A 47-year-old pregnant woman has died at the maternity ward of a hospital in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

As per the Facebook page of this medical center, this woman, who had become pregnant with two fetuses as a result of artificial insemination, had been diagnosed with mild preeclampsia.

During the caesarean section that was conducted during the 35th week of this woman’s  pregnancy—and to remove the second fetus, her consciousness deteriorated sharply, she stopped breathing, and her blood pressure dropped.

Despite all efforts to save her life, this woman was pronounced dead 1.5 hours later.

During the C-section, however, her twin baby boy and girl were born.

At birth, these newborns had respiratory problems, but they received appropriate treatment, and now they are in stable condition.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
