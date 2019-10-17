News
Report: Violations revealed at High Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia
Report: Violations revealed at High Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

As a result of the audit, a document evidencing the presence of actual violations was found in the 'High Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia' company, said the representative of the Audit Chamber Karen Arustamyan on Thursday.

According to him, the document, which caused certain doubts among the auditors, was sent for study to the prosecutor's office. Discrepancies between High-Voltage Electric Networks of Armenia and international contractors were revealed. As a result, the reconstruction of the Charentsavan substation has been suspended since 2017, allegedly due to changes in the requirements for the power system.

"There was a program, and subsequently its implementation decided that it was not practical. And this is the case when the contractor has already been paid 1.2 million dollars in advance," he said.

He noted that until the last day of the audit, program performance indicators ranged from 21 to 44%. It was also noted that the contractor company had not properly fulfilled its obligations.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
