News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Lavrov says Russia has no plans to hold meeting of Turkey, Syria on security issues
Lavrov says Russia has no plans to hold meeting of Turkey, Syria on security issues
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia has no plans to hold a security meeting between Turkey and Syria, RIA Novosti reported.

According to him, Moscow is ready to facilitate dialogue between Turkey and Syria, it should be based on the Adana agreement.

"A dialogue is needed between Turkey and Syria, where we are also ready to play a supporting role, to encourage such direct contacts," the FM said adding: “Yes, it is obvious that the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus should be based on the 1998 Adana agreement."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Esper says Afghans should not misinterpret America’s withdrawal from northern Syria
The US announced the withdrawal of 1,000 US troops from northeastern Syria…
 Pompeo briefs NATO ambassadors on ceasefire in northern Syria
Pompeo briefly stopped at the headquarters of the alliance in Brussels, returning to Washington from a trip to Ankara...
 US Senator says Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria is 'strategic nightmare'
Turkey agreed to suspend the attack on Syria for five days...
 Erdogan: Turkey will not forget Trump's letter
The mutual “love and respect” between the two leaders prevents him from keeping it on Turkey’s agenda...
 Erdogan plans to discuss creation of security zone in Syria with Putin
They have no objection that these areas will be controlled by the regime...
 Erdogan threatens to continue operation in Syria if the US does not keep its promises
Ankara will continue the operation in Syria if the US does not keep its promises to withdraw Kurdish forces outside the security zone...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos