Lavrov says Russia has no plans to hold meeting of Turkey, Syria on security issues

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia has no plans to hold a security meeting between Turkey and Syria, RIA Novosti reported.
According to him, Moscow is ready to facilitate dialogue between Turkey and Syria, it should be based on the Adana agreement.
"A dialogue is needed between Turkey and Syria, where we are also ready to play a supporting role, to encourage such direct contacts," the FM said adding: “Yes, it is obvious that the dialogue between Ankara and Damascus should be based on the 1998 Adana agreement."