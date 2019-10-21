News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 21
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
October 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.32
EUR
531.95
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Armenia official: There was only talk of additional assistance to Ryanair with joint efforts of EU, Gyumri airport
Armenia official: There was only talk of additional assistance to Ryanair with joint efforts of EU, Gyumri airport
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – No taxpayer money will be given to Ryanair airline. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Tigran Avinyan, on Monday told about this to reporters.

“We have set the ‘air fee’ exemption for all [airline] companies that will service new destinations that haven’t been serviced in the past 12 months,” he noted. “No other exemptions were granted.”

Asked what profits the airline expects in this case, Avinyan replied: “I’m not familiar with the details of the business plan, but the whole logic of such [airline] companies is that they focus on effectiveness.”

To the remark that Ryanair might acquire a monopoly position in Armenia’s aviation market and eliminate the other airlines in the market, the deputy PM responded: “The exemption is not set for one [airline] company, but for the destination which creates a new arena for the competition to improve and new players to enter the market. There was only talk of additional assistance [to Ryanair]—with the joint efforts of the European Union and Gyumri airport—which again the taxpayers [of Armenia] will not pay.”

Also, Tigran Avinyan stressed that a country like Armenia has a task of strengthening its connections by air and increasing the number of direct flights, and the second direction it needs to develop is to promote a domestic airline program which, however, can be discussed in about one or two years.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar falls slightly in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, continues to rise…
 16.5% increase in Armenia passenger flow, as compared to September 2018
At the two international airports of the country…
 Armenia premier: We have substantial drop in unemployment since 2nd quarter of 2019
Nikol Pashinyan presented respective numbers…
 SRC deputy head: 30 people start works at Gyumri Northern Customs point
Two experienced employees moved to Gyumri from Yerevan...
 Protesters: If our issue is not resolved, we will begin more active struggle
"We have already been called and informed that rental prices will rise...
 PM: We've achieved unprecedented success in fight against “shadow”
"However, we do not consider this a maximum indicator...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos