Dollar falls slightly in Armenia
Dollar falls slightly in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 476.32/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is down by AMD 0.02 from the previous business day in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 531.95 (up by AMD 1.78), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 618.26 (up by AMD 4.07), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 7.48 (up by AMD 0.03) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 267, AMD 22,817.92 and AMD 13,568.24, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
