Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in Sochi
Putin, Erdogan discuss situation in Syria and bilateral cooperation in Sochi
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin in his Sochi residence is holding talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The conversation takes place in a narrow composition, TASS reported.

As Russian President’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday, Russia wants to discuss the situation in northeast Syria, better understand what is happening, get information on Turkey’s plans and compare it with general plans to advance a political settlement in Syria. He believes that negotiations will be difficult.

There are a lot of topics, negotiations will be very difficult, it’s obvious, he said.

On Monday, the presidential aide for international affairs, Yuri Ushakov, said this was the eighth full-time meeting of two leaders since the beginning of the year. According to him, during these talks, it is planned to continue discussing the situation in the north of Syria in the context of the military operation conducted there by the Turkish army.

Ushakov also added that Putin and Erdogan will discuss the development of the situation in Syria after the 120-hour suspension of the Turkish operation. He noted that for Russia the main task is to achieve long-term stability in Syria, and pointed to the invariability of the Russian position.
Հայերեն and Русский
