Nairi Hunanyan asks for early release
Nairi Hunanyan asks for early release
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The chief executor of the terrorist act in the Armenian parliament on October 27, 1999, Nairi Hunanyan, sentenced to life imprisonment, has filed an application for parole, Nona Navikyan, head of the public relations department of the Criminal Executive Department at the Armenian Justice Ministry told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

The question regarding the statement of Hunanyan will be resolved in the manner prescribed by law - within 80 days. 

On October 27, 1999 a group of terrorists, having burst into parliament, shot and killed the Armenian Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Armenian parliament speaker Karen Demirchyan, the vice-speakers Yuri Bakhshyan and Ruben Miroyan, the Minister Leonard Petrosyan and the deputies Armenak Armenakyan, Mikayel Kotanyan, and Henrik Abrahamyan, while another eight people were injured. On December 2, 2003, the Kentron-Nork-Marash trial court of Yerevan sentenced Nairi Hunanyan and another five members of his criminal group to life imprisonment, and another member of the group to 14 years in prison. Nairi Hunanyan is currently serving a sentence at Yereva-Kentron detention center.
Հայերեն and Русский
