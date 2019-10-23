News
Hearings at Congress: Armenia’s success is in US interests
Hearings at Congress: Armenia’s success is in US interests
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Nikol Pashinyan's government, which came to power as a result of the Velvet Revolution, has the best chance Armenia's newly independent history of bringing true democracy. German Marshall Fund analyst Jonathan Katz stated about this at a hearing in the US Congress on Tuesday by the Helsinki Committee, the Voice of America Armenian Service reported.

He said Armenia needs help to succeed and it is important not only for Armenians, but also extremely important for the US and EU.

Congresswoman Jackie Speier-Kanchelian, who recently returned from a visit to Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), noted that Armenia's "Velvet Revolution" once again gave hope to all countries for establishing democracy. At the same time, the congresswoman is convinced that the opportunity created by the revolution is unique and rapid reforms are needed, and the US should also actively support Armenia.

Frank Pallone, Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues and Chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, noted that the US Congress has broad programs to support Armenian parliamentarians.

He expressed the hope that with the efforts of the Helsinki Committee and their group it will be possible to assist Armenia, develop the already-established Armenian-American strategic dialogue, and promote the consolidation of democracy.

Miriam Lanskoy is Senior Director for Russia and Eurasia at the National Endowment for Democracy, noted that in Armenia it is necessary to help increase the role of the parliament.
