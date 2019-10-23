News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
475.96
EUR
530.36
RUB
7.48
ME-USD
0.07
Show news feed
Deputy PM presents Armenia economic policy priorities to Georgia Parliament speaker
Deputy PM presents Armenia economic policy priorities to Georgia Parliament speaker
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Tuesday met with Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

The sides pointed out the importance of high-level visits and meetings for the continuous promotion of Armenian-Georgian relations, Avinyan's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. They expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of development of political and trade-economic ties between the two countries.

Tigran Avinyan and Archil Talakvadze also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia. In this context, the parties referred to the work of the friendship groups operating in the parliaments of the two countries and the cooperation between the parliamentary committees.

The interlocutors also highlighted the role of the Georgian-Armenian community in deepening relations between the two friendly nations and countries.

At the Georgian side's request, Tigran Avinyan presented the priorities of Armenia's economic policy and reforms of the system of governance.

During the meeting the sides also discussed large regional economic programs.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia President to Georgia counterpart: Together we can do much more for our countries, peoples
Armen Sarkissian on Wednesday met with Salome Zourabichvili, in Tokyo...
 Armenian, Georgian justice ministers agree to deepen partnership
A number of issues related to the regular Armenian-Georgian legal forum due in December 2019 in Armenia were also discussed…
Official dinner given in honor of Georgian PM
Gaharia assumed the post of Georgia's prime minister in early September…
 Armenia and Georgia FMs discuss regional security issues
The parties raised a number of issues of mutual interest...
 Georgian PM pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)
Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit…
 Pashinyan: Armenia-Georgia relations should develop without external influence
Relations with Georgia are of particular importance to Armenia, the PM said…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos