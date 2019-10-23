Deputy PM presents Armenia economic policy priorities to Georgia Parliament speaker

YEREVAN. – Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan on Tuesday met with Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

The sides pointed out the importance of high-level visits and meetings for the continuous promotion of Armenian-Georgian relations, Avinyan's office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. They expressed satisfaction with the positive dynamics of development of political and trade-economic ties between the two countries.

Tigran Avinyan and Archil Talakvadze also emphasized the role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening friendly relations between Armenia and Georgia. In this context, the parties referred to the work of the friendship groups operating in the parliaments of the two countries and the cooperation between the parliamentary committees.

The interlocutors also highlighted the role of the Georgian-Armenian community in deepening relations between the two friendly nations and countries.

At the Georgian side's request, Tigran Avinyan presented the priorities of Armenia's economic policy and reforms of the system of governance.

During the meeting the sides also discussed large regional economic programs.