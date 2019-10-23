Kremlin: US betrayed Kurds and forced them to fight Turkey

The United States, which for the past several years has been the closest allies of the Kurds, abandoned them, leaving them at the border, forcing them to fight with the Turks, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on a statement by US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey, who expressed doubt that the Kurds leave the territories indicated in the agreements.

“The US has been the closest allies of the Kurds in the past few years. As a result, the US abandoned the Kurds and, in fact, betrayed them. Now they prefer to leave the Kurds at the border and almost force them to fight the Turks," RIA Novosti reported referring to Peskov.

According to him, it is obvious that if the Kurdish formations with weapons do not withdraw, "then the Syrian border guards and the Russian military police will have to withdraw."

“And in fact, the remaining Kurdish formations will fall under the rink of the Turkish army,” he said.