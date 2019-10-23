NATO believes it is too early to assess agreement of Russia, Turkey on Syria

The North Atlantic Alliance believes that it is premature to evaluate the agreements between the leaders of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan on Syria, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference ahead of the meeting of NATO defense ministers on October 24-25.

Stoltenberg welcomed the agreements of Turkey and the US, which, according to him, led to a decline in violence in Syria, TASS reported.

NATO stresses the need for a political settlement in Syria. NATO fully supports efforts to resolve this conflict, he said addinf that he recently spoke with President Erdogan, and expressed deep concern about the operation in Syria.

The Secretary General added that the defense ministers of the North Atlantic Alliance will discuss the situation in Syria at a meeting on October 24-25, in particular, the observance of a ceasefire in the Turkish operation zone.

The ministers intend to discuss the idea of ​​Germany on a safe zone under international control in northeast Syria

On October 22, Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan at a meeting in Sochi adopted a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in northeast Syria. According to the document, the Russian military police and the Syrian military are introduced from noon on October 23 to areas bordering the Turkish operation zone in Syria. Kurdish units are given 150 hours to completely free the 30-kilometer zone from the Turkish border, after which the military of Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrols.