Ukrainian MPs meet with representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine
Region:World News, Armenia, Diaspora
Theme: Politics

Deputies of the newly created Parliamentary Group on Inter-Parliamentary Relations with Armenia met with representatives of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues related to the interaction of political structures with representatives of the community, the role of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in strengthening Ukrainian-Armenian relations, the possibility of further intensification of contacts with expert circles, scientists and culture.

The head of the parliamentary group on inter-parliamentary relations with Armenia, Artem Dmitruk, praised the contribution of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine to the development of relations between Ukraine and Armenia

The head of the Armenian community, Vilen Shatvoryan, presented the activities of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine in the field of international activity, projects initiated by the organization aimed at enhancing relations between the two countries in the field of politics, economy, science and culture.

The meeting participants spoke in favor of frequent meetings and discussions of issues of mutual interest.
