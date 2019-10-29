Trump announces elimination of likely successor of ISIS leader

US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the likely successor to the leader of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died during a raid by US special forces last Sunday.
“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!” Trump tweeted.
Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019