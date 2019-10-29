News
Tuesday
October 29
News
Tuesday
October 29
Trump announces elimination of likely successor of ISIS leader
Trump announces elimination of likely successor of ISIS leader
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the likely successor to the leader of ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who died during a raid by US special forces last Sunday.

“Just confirmed that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s number one replacement has been terminated by American troops. Most likely would have taken the top spot - Now he is also Dead!” Trump tweeted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
