Vazgen Manukyan: No Karabakh talks now

YEREVAN. – The Karabakh issue should be understood not as a matter of security for the people of Karabakh, or the aspirations of the people of Karabakh. Of course, it exists, but it is also a matter of Armenia's security. Vazgen Manukyan, Chairman of the Public Council of Armenia, stated this at a press conference today.
He noted that there are no Karabakh peace talks at this time, and this is risky.
"Generally speaking, negotiations contribute so that there would be no war, and for 20 years we have managed to maintain the status quo. We have a small region now that Azerbaijan will not start anything. But remember that if the negotiations end, the chances of war increase," Manukyan said.
He emphasized that when the Prime Minister declares that "Artsakh is Armenia—period," it is clear to him that it contradicts our common policy and how it will be perceived in the world.
He informed that during the meeting with the Prime Minister the latter offered to discuss the Karabakh issue, but with the context that the Karabakh issue should start from scratch. “I said that our people have already answered these questions by participating in the war, through referendums and elections. Now the matter of resolution remains, but the Public Council cannot resolve.
During the negotiations, the prime minister must come to a conclusion, then start consulting whether or not that resolution is acceptable to the people," Vazgen Manukyan concluded.