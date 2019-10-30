Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of new talks with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does not rule out the possibility of conducting new talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, TASS reported referring to the Turkish media.
According to him, a talks with Putin can take place at any time and it all depends on the development of events.
The presidents of Russia and Turkey adopted on October 22 at a meeting in Sochi a memorandum on joint actions to resolve the situation in northeast Syria.
Thus, the Russian military police and Syrian troops from noon was set to be deployed in areas bordering the Turkish operation zone in Syria. Kurdish groups were given 150 hours to completely free a zone along the Turkish border, after which the military of Russia and Turkey should begin joint patrols.