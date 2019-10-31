Newspaper: Armenian Genocide resolution at US House of Representatives, provocation of Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Zhoghovurd daily writes: "The US House of Representatives the day before recognized, with an overwhelming majority of votes, the genocide of 1.5 million Armenians in the Ottoman Empire.
It was quite expected that the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem’s protest would be heard. Moreover, immediately after the adoption of the resolution, Azerbaijan resorted to another provocation, on the night of October 29th and fired on the settlements and [military] positions of Tavush Province early in the morning, using larger weapons.
RA Defense Minister's Spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan called on the Azerbaijani side to refrain from provocations, adding that they will not go unanswered.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh announced yesterday separately, stressing that there has been an increase in ceasefire violations by the adversary over the recent days at the line of contact between the Artsakh-Azerbaijan opposing forces, and sniper rifles are being used more frequently. Now it's probably the international community's response.
Should we expect a response from the CSTO?
Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Commission on CIS Affairs, in an exclusive interview with the Zhoghovurd daily, emphasized that Russia will not allow an unfair settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "A similar attempt was also made in April 2016, and Russia did everything in its power to halt it rapidly and to reduce the volatile tension. Russia, as a state, will not allow an unfair settlement of the Karabakh conflict,” Zatulin concluded.